State transition

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Forward and back steps between steps, using the button as origin. The idea was that every button would act this way, but in real life it got too immerse to view the animation every time a button was pressed so I decided to keep it for the registration flow only - as it added more coherence with the brand and its patterns.