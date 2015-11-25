State transition

Panos Makrostergios

Forward and back steps between steps, using the button as origin. The idea was that every button would act this way, but in real life it got too immerse to view the animation every time a button was pressed so I decided to keep it for the registration flow only - as it added more coherence with the brand and its patterns.

