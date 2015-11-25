Lasse Eriksen

Lettering Eriksen

Lasse Eriksen
Lasse Eriksen
  • Save
Lettering Eriksen brush brushpen logo ink lettering
Download color palette

Playing around with a personal brush logo

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Lasse Eriksen
Lasse Eriksen

More by Lasse Eriksen

View profile
    • Like