Epic Coders 🚀

Vintage icons part 2

Epic Coders 🚀
Epic Coders 🚀
Hire Us
  • Save
Vintage icons part 2 camera chart safari notes phone time epic brown square flat icons vintage
Download color palette

We just launched a new freebie on our epicpxls.com website.

Go ahead and download the new icons there: http://www.epicpxls.com/freebies/icons/vintage-icons-part-2

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Epic Coders 🚀
Epic Coders 🚀
Hire Us

More by Epic Coders 🚀

View profile
    • Like