Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads!

Taking a leaf out of Marty McFly's book, Student Farmer magazine asked me to illustrate a cover for their 'Time Travel' edition. But be warned, this tractor doesn't go at 88mph.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
