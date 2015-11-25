Creanncy 👸

Daily Ui Kit Forms

Creanncy 👸
Creanncy 👸
  • Save
Daily Ui Kit Forms web webdesign blog magazine ui ux simple kit uikit
Download color palette

Hello!

A huge Daily UI Kit is now available for sale!
I am so happy about it.

Features:
- Photoshop Version
- 150+ Components
- 700+ Ui Elements
- 9 Categories
- 5 Awesome Samples

Visit Presentation -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31459265/Daily-UI-Kit

Buy on - CreativeMarket

Buy on - Gumroad

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Creanncy 👸
Creanncy 👸

More by Creanncy 👸

View profile
    • Like