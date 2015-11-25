Daniel Bograd

Logotype for Yeti Crab

Daniel Bograd
Daniel Bograd
  • Save
Logotype for Yeti Crab cute monolines vector logotype crab yeti mark logo
Download color palette

A cute and fresh logotype for my collaboration with Danilova Daria.
Our shop in Creative market is all we need to start the project

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Daniel Bograd
Daniel Bograd
UX / UI / Graphics for Web and Mobile

More by Daniel Bograd

View profile
    • Like