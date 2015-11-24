Bence Vitarius

Day 49 - Movie Card

Hey there,

I made a movie card design today. Even though I started it late night (Listening to Late Nights with Trav and Los) I'm quite satisfied with the result. I wanted to use some pastel(ish) colors this time - finally I start to like them! :)

Bests,
Bence

Rebound of
Day 049 - Movie Card
