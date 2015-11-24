Sophia Umansky

Abc

Sophia Umansky
Sophia Umansky
  • Save
Abc simplicity geometry exploration font c b a bright typography alphabet
Download color palette

playing around with shapes + type =)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Sophia Umansky
Sophia Umansky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sophia Umansky

View profile
    • Like