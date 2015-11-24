Drew Powers

Sauce Loader Concept

Sauce Loader Concept printing animation loading ink letterpress screen printing
Loading concept meant to mimic screen printing in a kinda abstract way. I dunno; it doesn’t feel “there” yet; anybody have any ideas?

Smoother v: http://codepen.io/dangodev/full/dYEqrz/

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
