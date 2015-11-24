Bud Thomas

Ambiguous "X" Thingy

Bud Thomas
Ambiguous "X" Thingy illustration shadows halftones texture wedding arrow mark
Been diggin' my pal @Titus Smith usage of halftone shadows lately and tried my hand at it while working on a mark for a friends wedding. The dots are probably a tad thick looking at it now.

Also, am I doing this ambiguous "x" thingy right?

Rebound of
Trophy Husband 2
By Titus Smith
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
