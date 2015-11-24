Luiza Abend

Sakura

Luiza Abend
Luiza Abend
  • Save
Sakura illustration collab clamp fanart tsubasa reservoir chronicle sakura
Download color palette

my piece for the CLAMP protagonists collab!
check the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31528037/Collab-Tributo-aos-Protagonistas-do-Estudio-Clamp

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Luiza Abend
Luiza Abend

More by Luiza Abend

View profile
    • Like