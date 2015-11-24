Marcel Bachran

Viva Espana

Viva Espana handdrawn letters viva espana titlesequence
A still from a title sequence that I made for my vacation movie. I really liked the color setup cause it somehow reminded me on the title sequences used in Better Call Saul!

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
