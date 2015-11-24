Carolina Buzio

Npili School - desk

Npili School - desk guinea-bissau girl school africa frame-by-frame hand-drawn 2d after effects flat animation
Full animation here:
https://vimeo.com/145880259

Djamila is an 11-year old girl living in Guinea Bissau and she is the star of an animation done to support a beautiful dream and campaign: to help build a school for girls in Africa. Help her fight the poverty loop by giving her a chance at staying in school!

Please support the campaign:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/npili-school-project--4#/

