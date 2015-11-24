Npili School - desk

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Full animation here:
https://vimeo.com/145880259
Djamila is an 11-year old girl living in Guinea Bissau and she is the star of an animation done to support a beautiful dream and campaign: to help build a school for girls in Africa. Help her fight the poverty loop by giving her a chance at staying in school!
Please support the campaign:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/npili-school-project--4#/