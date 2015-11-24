Barni-for-Media UI Kit

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A new huge Desktop UI Kit now available at MarketMe.
Barni-for-Media. is the first part of Barni UI series. It's made out of a huge choice of awesome components specially designed for media purposes. It comes with exclusive components like portfolio, blog and news and also with common components like Sliders, Covers Contents and Navigation. In total you’ll receive more than 105+ different components and 8 landing pages.
Highlights :
- Photoshop and Sketch Version
- 105+ Screens
- 800+ Ui Elements
- Free Sample.
LIVE VERSION :
http://www.market-me.fr/barni-media/