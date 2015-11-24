Freeday Shop fingerboard graphic decks 2016

Trending designs to inspire you
Some graphics I made for a fingerboard company. Fingerboard is a functional replica of a skateboard. 10cm skateboards that are used with the fingers to do the same tricks you can make with a skateboard.