Intro + Fast arrival (for cab sharing)

Intro + Fast arrival (for cab sharing) address discount cab share ride fast arriva intro
Worked on cab sharing app UI for android. Main goal is to call cab in a bit easy way and make it more in realtime direction.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
