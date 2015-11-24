PSD - To Free Wordpress Coming Soon Template

We want to share with you This Template !

The template include 12 PSD Files

The icons thet was used is:

Linea

You can find the icons here:

http://linea.io/

The fonts that was used is:

Roboto

You can find the fonts her:

http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/roboto

The structure of Themplate, is very well structured in folders.

You can edit anything !

Its very easy to modify the template, all shapes can be editable.

For Example the Background Shape Of Countdown.



Currently Working on Wordpress Version.

The PSD - Template You can Download Here:

http://sh.st/nemgS