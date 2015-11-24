TAYLOR&VÖLKER

PSD - To Free Wordpress Coming Soon Template

PSD - To Free Wordpress Coming Soon Template download free psd coming soon template psd to wordpress template free freebie wordpress
We want to share with you This Template !

The template include 12 PSD Files
The icons thet was used is:
Linea
You can find the icons here:
http://linea.io/
The fonts that was used is:
Roboto
You can find the fonts her:
http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/roboto

The structure of Themplate, is very well structured in folders.

You can edit anything !
Its very easy to modify the template, all shapes can be editable.
For Example the Background Shape Of Countdown.


Currently Working on Wordpress Version.
The PSD - Template You can Download Here:
http://sh.st/nemgS

