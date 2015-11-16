Fred Ricks

Document Review iPad App - Lighter Version

Fred Ricks
Fred Ricks
  • Save
Document Review iPad App - Lighter Version review ipad
Download color palette

Still a work in progress, but wanted to try a few versions with a lighter color palette.

089d27884e52a82fe40d397881a17be8
Rebound of
Document Review iPad App
By Fred Ricks
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Fred Ricks
Fred Ricks

More by Fred Ricks

View profile
    • Like