Laurent Holdrinet

Lettre au Père Noël

Laurent Holdrinet
Laurent Holdrinet
  • Save
Lettre au Père Noël kids enfants letter lettre lion illustration christmas noel
Download color palette

Travail en cours : illustration de livret d'album de chansons pour enfants.

A letter to father Christmas / Work in progress: Illustration for the booklet of a child song album.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Laurent Holdrinet
Laurent Holdrinet

More by Laurent Holdrinet

View profile
    • Like