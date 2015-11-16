Andrew Kolb

Inspiration

I'm feeling thoroughly inspired after hearing so many great talks at the Design Thinkers conference last week so I felt the need to illustrate it.

The more varied your influences and points of inspiration, the hotter your ideas will burn and the faster you'll get to where you want to go.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
