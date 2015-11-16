Day 020 - Location Tracker

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As I am a bit behind with the dailyui challenge, I am posting a second one today. Everyone is talking about Paris and what happened there but let's not forget what happened in Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon or the accident in Romania. Literally everywhere in the world.
So this one is to all of the innocents who lost their lives in the last few days.
Peace!
