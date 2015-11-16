Florin Diaconu

Day 020 - Location Tracker

Florin Diaconu
Florin Diaconu
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 020 - Location Tracker peace design ui app heart love kenya map gps tracker location dailyui
Download color palette

As I am a bit behind with the dailyui challenge, I am posting a second one today. Everyone is talking about Paris and what happened there but let's not forget what happened in Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon or the accident in Romania. Literally everywhere in the world.

So this one is to all of the innocents who lost their lives in the last few days.

Peace!

Follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/flodiaconu

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Florin Diaconu
Florin Diaconu
product designer @Fueled. art direction & motion design. 💪
Hire Me

More by Florin Diaconu

View profile
    • Like