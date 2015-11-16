forgraphic™

Bar Mockup

logotype icons label packaging branding identity food restaurant menu template logo
Here is another image created using our brand new Burger Bar Stationery Mockup. Perfect for logo presentations, branding projects, packaging, and website designs. Create your own scene in seconds!

Mockup available for download: http://goo.gl/u09yGD

Project desiged by Sweety&Co.

