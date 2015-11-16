Daniel T.

2x Dribbble Invites [UPDATED - NO INVITES LEFT!]

Hi there again!
In the last few days I received 102 (!) emails from very talented guys who wanted to join the Dribbble community. I own only two invitations, so the choice was veeeery difficult.

Anyway, I made my choice :

Welcome to the game:
https://dribbble.com/zabredun
https://dribbble.com/thatfrenchboy

Thank you everyone!

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
