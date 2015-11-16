Summer Kunst

ShopStyle | Save The Date

Summer Kunst
Summer Kunst
Hire Me
  • Save
ShopStyle | Save The Date texas southwest apparel shopping invitation save the date minimalism fashion
Download color palette

Email save the date for the fashion brand ShopStyle. Wanted to create a clean/simple vibe for their South by Southwest invitation.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Summer Kunst
Summer Kunst
Let's make some beautiful things together.
Hire Me

More by Summer Kunst

View profile
    • Like