Travis Stewart

Deep Sea

Travis Stewart
Travis Stewart
Hire Me
  • Save
Deep Sea swim sink sea deep icon shark hammerhead badge illustration
Download color palette

Playing around with some weird little icon designs. #1: Hammerhead

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Travis Stewart
Travis Stewart
Design. Illustration. Lettering.
Hire Me

More by Travis Stewart

View profile
    • Like