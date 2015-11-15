Charity page

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I have recently released a big INK update to support artboards on Photoshop CC2015. Since I had a bit of time during the weekend, I decided to give the donations / charity section of the website a small make over.
Ink is a free, open source specs generator for Photoshop. http://ink.chrometaphore.com
Water4 is an organisation that empowers local entrepreneurs in Africa to bring clean water to their own communities. http://www.water4.org