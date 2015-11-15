Charity page

Lorenzo Buosi

Lorenzo Buosi
Lorenzo Buosi
I have recently released a big INK update to support artboards on Photoshop CC2015. Since I had a bit of time during the weekend, I decided to give the donations / charity section of the website a small make over.

Ink is a free, open source specs generator for Photoshop. http://ink.chrometaphore.com

Water4 is an organisation that empowers local entrepreneurs in Africa to bring clean water to their own communities. http://www.water4.org

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Lorenzo Buosi
Lorenzo Buosi

