When I grow up I want to be a pigeon.

When I grow up I want to be a pigeon.
This little monster should probably be titled the 'chigeon' or the 'pige-o-chicken' I guess -as a chicken- he's just staring at them pigeons up in the sky, hoping to become one himself ultimately.

I probably shouldn't post this kind of try-outs/mess-ups on dribbble, since it doesn't actually reflect my skills as an online designer. But what the hell, I'll classify this under 'failed sideprojects'. It's all about brushing up the ol' Illustrator skills.

Halftone effect was created with the tutorial from the magnificent @Musketon (sorry I messed it up awfully man :-)

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
