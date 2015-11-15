When I grow up I want to be a pigeon.

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This little monster should probably be titled the 'chigeon' or the 'pige-o-chicken' I guess -as a chicken- he's just staring at them pigeons up in the sky, hoping to become one himself ultimately.
I probably shouldn't post this kind of try-outs/mess-ups on dribbble, since it doesn't actually reflect my skills as an online designer. But what the hell, I'll classify this under 'failed sideprojects'. It's all about brushing up the ol' Illustrator skills.
Halftone effect was created with the tutorial from the magnificent @Musketon (sorry I messed it up awfully man :-)