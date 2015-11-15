Iryna Nezhynska

Entrepreneur's Guide to Building a Memorable Startup Brand

Iryna Nezhynska
Iryna Nezhynska
Hire Me
  • Save
Entrepreneur's Guide to Building a Memorable Startup Brand identity branding stars cover guide presentation product startup
Download color palette

Final touch of my personal project.
(Leaving cover for the end, as always :)

This guide will be available from tomorrow!
You can find in on my Slideshare page (http://www.slideshare.net/IrynaNezhynska) and in my Behance portfolio.

Because the Global Entrepreneurship Week starts tomorrow!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Iryna Nezhynska
Iryna Nezhynska
I help tech companies communicate their values visually.
Hire Me

More by Iryna Nezhynska

View profile
    • Like