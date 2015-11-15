Bri

#DailyUI Day 014 - Countdown

Bri
Bri
  • Save
#DailyUI Day 014 - Countdown countdown timer clock count down user interface dailyui
Download color palette

Day 14! Only took me a month to hit day 14, but hey, at least it got done. Countdown timer for meditation or yoga practices. Another part of the daily ui challenge that hasn't been daily...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Bri
Bri

More by Bri

View profile
    • Like