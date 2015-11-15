Myro Fanta

Paris

Paris france eiffel tower eiffeltower prayforparis paris
I decided to make a design for Paris as a disapproval against what is happening there.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Converting users from 1K to 10M+ 🌈 Growth for NFTs & DeFi.
