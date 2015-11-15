Mamun Srizon

Mobile Payment Reciept Design

Mamun Srizon
Mamun Srizon
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Payment Reciept Design ecommerce payment ux ui mobile minimal receipt
Download color palette

Minimal receipt design for cross-platform mobile apps where you can see print, download your order and payment receipt. :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Mamun Srizon
Mamun Srizon
Changing how the world works, pixel by pixel...
Hire Me

More by Mamun Srizon

View profile
    • Like