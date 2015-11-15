Ellie Adam

iFIND

Ellie Adam
Ellie Adam
  • Save
iFIND interaction design simple modern clean find people and make friends app design ux ui app
Download color palette

This app is about socialization. You find friends, follow them and connect with more people like you.

If18
Rebound of
iFIND
By Ellie Adam
Ellie Adam
Ellie Adam

More by Ellie Adam

View profile
    • Like