Angel A. Acevedo
ACVDO Co

Relevant Magazine - Sheppard Typography

Angel A. Acevedo
ACVDO Co
Angel A. Acevedo for ACVDO Co
Hire Us
  • Save
Relevant Magazine - Sheppard Typography photo sheppard music treatment type magazine relevant editorial typography
Download color palette

Client: Relevant Magazine
Project: Issue 78 - Article Opening / Typography
Full Project on Behance - View Here

I was commissioned by the team at Relevant to work on a few type-treatments for some of their articles. This one was for the band Sheppard for The Drop section. I used the typeface "Selfie" so it interacts with the photo.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
ACVDO Co
ACVDO Co
Hire Us

More by ACVDO Co

View profile
    • Like