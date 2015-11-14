Red K Records Logo design

My client wanted a logo for a hip hop label with a focus on the contemporary and hip. He requested an eye-catching logo to inspire cool, unsigned artists to investigate the label. Key elements included Superman and red kryptonite as well as a letter mark.

I designed the logo in Adobe Illustrator focusing on the color red and the letter “k.” Letter mark has a very modern and urban audio feel while the lightening bold alludes back to timeless radio references as well as superhero iconography. The red and yellow color palette has a real comic book ink feel to tie everything together.