Philippe Hong

Never forget where you come from

Philippe Hong
Philippe Hong
Hire Me
  • Save
Never forget where you come from 2015 paris pray prayforparis
Download color palette

I'll never forget where I come from, pray for all my friends.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2015
Philippe Hong
Philippe Hong
Director at Raw Studio. I design product and brand for scale
Hire Me

More by Philippe Hong

View profile
    • Like