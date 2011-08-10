Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adaptive shot lists dribbble iphone mobile mediaqueries adaptive wip
It's not perfect or completed yet, but thought we'd share where we are in using the power of CSS media queries to deliver a better, adaptive Dribbble experience on small screens.

(Note our placer thumbnail when working in local development mode.)

Posted on Aug 10, 2011
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

