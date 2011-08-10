Adaptive shot lists

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's not perfect or completed yet, but thought we'd share where we are in using the power of CSS media queries to deliver a better, adaptive Dribbble experience on small screens.
(Note our placer thumbnail when working in local development mode.)