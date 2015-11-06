Dos Toros employee "sports cards" concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I made this concept a while ago for Dos Toros, because they wanted to make some sort of special 'Free Burrito' token or card type of thing to give away, that would really reflect their brand and stand out from the crowd.
Because of how their brand is all about their team and culture (which we called the most important 'secret ingredient' on the site) my idea was to create a series of 'sports card' style cards around their employees. This shows off the concept in several different brand color schemes, but only with one employee.