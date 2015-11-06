Michael van Tonder

Robots Love Icecream

Michael van Tonder
Michael van Tonder
  • Save
Robots Love Icecream love type icecream fun logo animation branding robots
Download color palette

Unused logo for an old iOS game I worked on ;)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Michael van Tonder
Michael van Tonder
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael van Tonder

View profile
    • Like