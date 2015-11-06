Tine Lucas

Everyday Icons: From sketch to app at work

Tine Lucas
Tine Lucas
  • Save
Everyday Icons: From sketch to app at work mockup application app bezier vector macbook laptop pencil book sketch moleskine
Download color palette

My everyday proces when I'm at work.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Tine Lucas
Tine Lucas

More by Tine Lucas

View profile
    • Like