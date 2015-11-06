Vaclav Krejci

[2015] Blue needle (work in progress)

Vaclav Krejci
Vaclav Krejci
Hire Me
  • Save
[2015] Blue needle (work in progress) wip black dashboard gauge speedometer auto car ui dark needle blue
Download color palette

Blue needle (work in progress). Check @2x view for more details.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Vaclav Krejci
Vaclav Krejci
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vaclav Krejci

View profile
    • Like