ACTPATIS Project

ACTPATIS Project
Design for a brand called "ACTPATIS".
Acpatis are clothing line based on Indonesia, focused on art and criticism of life.
If you interest to purchasing their items. Please send your email to : actpatis@yahoo.com
And also follow their Instagram : http://www.instagram.com/actpatis

More info : https://www.behance.net/gallery/30947815/ACTPATIS-project

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
