Dodge Charger broke into cold night

Dodge Charger broke into cold night icon night car charger dodge illustration flat vector flat icon day2icon
There is one more icon (but rather even illustration) of my everyday challenge — create one icon in a day. I don’t know why i draw this, but i like it =) Spend two hours for drawing. Look at @2x
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
