Richard Mihálka

Small icon set – mobile app

Richard Mihálka
Richard Mihálka
  • Save
Small icon set – mobile app running sport violet iphone app set icon
Download color palette

Long time no see. I'm back with small icon set I've prepared for upcoming running app. Hope you like it, just let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Richard Mihálka
Richard Mihálka

More by Richard Mihálka

View profile
    • Like