Star Bluegreen

My debut. Allow me to introduce myself...

This series comes from a few sketches I did in school. I enjoy geometric shapes and really like line art. Merging the two produced this outcome. This is star Blue Green the Sketches where inspired by a trip to Grand Canyon and Monument valley. Reminds me of Native American Art Thinkin about attaching the sketches I did in pencil

