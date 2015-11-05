Home Sweet Home

Scott Boms
Scott Boms for Facebook Design
The ARL is embarking on a new project whereby we're asking everyone at Facebook one simple question: what does home mean to you? We'll be using answers to develop new work across many different mediums, hopefully many being very unexpected.

This is a piece from some early communications about the project to the company.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
