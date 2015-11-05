Home Sweet Home

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The ARL is embarking on a new project whereby we're asking everyone at Facebook one simple question: what does home mean to you? We'll be using answers to develop new work across many different mediums, hopefully many being very unexpected.
This is a piece from some early communications about the project to the company.