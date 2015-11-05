Bence Vitarius

Day 30 - Grid Builder

Hey there,

As much as I wasn't satisfied with yesterday's result I like this one pretty much! First I thought that it was a boring topic, but I think that the final design is not bad and I really enjoyed doing it.

Hope you like it as well!

Cheers,
Bence

