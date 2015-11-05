Freelance for OTHER

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Who wants to work with us?! ANYBODY?
OTHER's looking for a competent freelancer to join us, preferably in our studio in Chicago. We need this freelancer to be able to work fast and smart. Concepting skills are a must and we want you to get weird and think big. There is some production work that needs to be done, so if you're detail-oriented and quick, then you're our human. Projects we need help on: lots of branding, edits to existing work, concept/ideation, and illustration. ALL THE THINGS.
Please email eileen@other-studio.com if you are interested.
* Thanks @Abe Zieleniec for picking out the goofiest picture of us.