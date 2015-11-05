Sarah Ball

Daily UI 004 – Calculator

Daily UI 004 – Calculator break the grid calculator ui daily ui 004 dailyui
If you've gotta break something, break the grid.

Wildly impractical for actual calculations, but I had some fun with it :)

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
