Clink Logo

Logo for my product idea, created as part of a course assignment.
The idea is for a device that you stick on your glass at a business networking event, and when you 'clink' glasses with someone else who has the same device, you automatically swap business details via smartphone.
The brief was to improve a scenario where people are eating without tables, and this product reduces the need to fumble about with business cards as you hold your plate and/or glass, as well as reducing the intimidation factor of trading business details.