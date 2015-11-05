Jonny Mowat

Clink Logo design vector industrial design product design branding logo
Logo for my product idea, created as part of a course assignment.

The idea is for a device that you stick on your glass at a business networking event, and when you 'clink' glasses with someone else who has the same device, you automatically swap business details via smartphone.

The brief was to improve a scenario where people are eating without tables, and this product reduces the need to fumble about with business cards as you hold your plate and/or glass, as well as reducing the intimidation factor of trading business details.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
