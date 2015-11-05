Tyler Morgan

Leotard Man

Leotard Man character ae animation 2d lift weight man leotard smiletrain
I work out A LOT, so I knew exactly how to animate this guy.

http://www.tyler-morgan.com/#/smile-train/

Not really. I don't work out. I'm a bum.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
